Contact advisory expanded to Belhaven Creek, Big Creek

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) revised its general water contact advisory for the Jackson area to include Big Creek and Belhaven Creek, including a sandbar called “Belhaven Beach,” where it flows into the Pearl River. These two water bodies are added to the original advisory issued May 16 based on sampling results done by the agency around the Jackson area (see attached map – two additional creeks in yellow; original advisory in red).



The original advisory remains in effect for a section of the Pearl River from its confluence with Hanging Moss Creek to the Swinging Bridge in Byram. Advisories are also issued for Hanging Moss Creek, Town Creek, Lynch Creek, Eubanks Creek, Hardy Creek, and Trahon Creek. Also included is Tilda Slough which is along the south side of Pascagoula Street and east of Jefferson Street (parallel to Pascagoula Street) that flows through an underground culvert then emerges at I-55 near the Pearl Street exit. This slough drains north under High Street where it is pumped to the Pearl River.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.

The advisory is being issued due to ongoing sanitary sewer overflows around the City of Jackson discharging wastewater into various waterbodies.

MDEQ staff will continue to collect water samples and monitor the water quality in the area. The advisory may be revised as needed.