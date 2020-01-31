Cecil Brown honored on retirement

Hundreds of Northsiders turned out at the residence of Mr and Mrs. Kane Ditto in Eastover to honor Northsider Cecil Brown for more than two decades of public service.

Brown not only represented northeast Jackson for four terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives, but he also served the state as a key executive in the administration of former governor Ray Mabus. More recently, he represented central Mississippi on the Public Service Commission where he helped saved Mississippi ratepayers $6 billion by voting not to approve the disastrous Kemper power plant.

Jere Nash told the crowd, "The real test of a man is when you give him power. Cecil Brown had real power and in every instance, he used that power to help the powerless."