Eight Days of Hope helps the Northside

Eight Days of Hope, a Tupelo based Christian organization, was picking up flood debris and trash today along Ridgewood road near Jackson Academy.

Thanks y'all!

Eight Days of Hope is a Christian, non-profit organization that is both evangelical and non denominational. "We exist to demonstrate the love and hope of Jesus Christ by serving those in need," their website states.

"Eight Days of Hope was meant to be a one-time visit to the Gulf Coast with a handful of people after Hurricane Katrina. God has allowed this ministry to blossom into so much more! On several different occasions, thousands of volunteers have ministered to people’s needs after Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Irene, Isaac, Harvey, the floods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nashville, Tennessee, Black River South Carolina and the tornadoes in Northeast Mississippi and Northwest Alabama. Eight Days of Hope has one goal: Love and Serve those in need!"

"Over the course of 13 years, Eight Days of Hope has had over 32,000 volunteers from over a dozen countries to love and serve those in need. God has blessed this organization with amazing volunteers, and we are excited to share their stories with you!"