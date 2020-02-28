Now can we build One Lake?

We can’t say much good about the recent flood in Jackson other than it may finally wake citizens up to the need for John McGowan’s One Lake plan. Anyone involved in the flood could realize the floodwaters were bottled up in the debris and vegetation filled backwaters around Jackson, eventually finding its way into homes. The actual damage could have been much worse. About a thousand homes took on water, but thousands more had their lives disrupted moving furniture and finding alternative living quarters as flooded streets blocked access to many neighborhoods.

Its been over 15 years since John McGowan first proposed the Two Lake plan. It was a brilliant engineering concept and would have created a stable waterline for two new large lakes along the Pearl in Jackson. It would have opend up some 6,000 new waterfront acres for development and prevented almost all future flooding.

McGowan fought hard for the Two Lakes, but eventually had to scale back to the One Lake plan to appease environmentalists. The One Lake plan is significantly inferior to the Two Lake plan, but still far better than the status quo of doing absolutely nothing. Now, after years and years of battling various bureaucracies and anti-growth groups, the One Lake plan is reaching its final approval stage. It has been submitted to the assistant secretary of the U. S. Army for final review. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on it. It has passed the environmental tests. It is supported by local and state governmental entities. Officials with the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District, the local sponsor of One Lake, are hoping the floods will spur the secretary of the army to fast-track the approval process.

Don’t celebrate just yet. We’re jaded enough about the power of bureaucracy to stop any significant development project in this day and age. But perhaps John McGowan’s persisitance and willpower has finally prevailed over the powers of stagnation. It’s high time that we stop the constant fear of flooding that has plague thousands of Jackson residents for decades.

If so, the citizens will owe John McGowan a huge debt of gratitude. He has spent millions of his own money backing this project. We hope development opportunities on the newly opened acreage at least allow him to recoup his time, money and effort.