Third Congressional election March 10

A whopping 98 percent of all Congressmen get re-elected, which is a testament to the power of incumbency. That being said, Northsiders will get a chance to vote on their Third Congressional District Congressional seat in the March 10 primary.

Republican incumbent Michael Guest is running in his first contest for re-election having succeeded former Congressman Greg Harper in November 2018 election. Congressmen are most vulnerable in their first few re-elections, but Guest is the overwhelming favorite. Guest has an opponent in the Republican primary, James Tulp, a popular radio talk show host and college professor from Ridgeland. There are also Democratic candidates Katelyn Lee and Dorothy Benford, although this seat seems firmly in the hand of the Republican Party. In any case, Northsiders do have a chance to vote and exercise their precious right to be heard through the voting process.