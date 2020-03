Planning floral designs for the homes on tour for The Garden Club of Jackson’s Spring Garden Tour 2020 are (from left) Joe Rankin, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Lawana McLennan, Ann Rueff, and Kandy Sims. The tour is set for April 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and will offer three homes and five gardens in the Eastover and Massena Heights neighborhoods. Visit gardenclubofjackson.com for more information on tickets and special events.