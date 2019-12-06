5 things you didn't know about Dr. Kirk Jeffreys

1. He drove a blue ‘77 Chevy Nova in high school.

2. He played on Jackson Prep’s 1985 and 1986 state championship basketball teams.

3. He had front row seats at a 1986 R.E.M. concert in Jackson.

4. He was a national merit finalist in high school.

5. He coached a youth baseball team in Cooperstown, New York.

They say hindsight is always 20/20. But if you were to ask Dr. Kirk Jeffreys, he would tell you his vision for his future was always clear.

Following in a family member’s footsteps and through his education, Dr. Jeffreys found the perfect fit in Ophthalmology.

Dr. Kirk Jeffreys moved to the Jackson metro when he began high school at Jackson Prep. After high school graduation, he went on to Mississippi State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology.

He was once again brought back to Jackson when he began medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). At UMMC, he earned his Doctor of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and residency in Ophthalmology.

Throughout medical school he considered other paths, but he was always pulled back to Ophthalmology.

“It’s always been there for me, because I had a great uncle who was an Ophthalmologist in New Orleans,” Dr. Jeffreys said.

He recalls yearly trips to New Orleans for eye exams.

“I had a great amount of respect for him, so that was always in my mind as something I wanted to do,” Dr. Jeffreys said.

Dr. Jeffreys eventually settled in Jackson to open his practice, EyeCare Professionals off Lakeland Drive near I-55 in Jackson.

EyeCare Professionals, which first opened in 2002, has expanded into a 7,500-square-foot practice, which offers its customers the utmost convenience as a one-stop shop for eyecare.

“Our staff is great,” Dr. Jeffreys said of the 20 employees on the clinic side, and 10 on the surgery side. “That’s what sets us apart and makes us special. There is a good, customer-first feeling here.”

Dr. Tina Sorey, who received her Doctor of Optometry from the New England College of Optometry, is a full-time Optometrist at EyeCare Professionals.

Dr. Farrah Newman is a part-time Ophthalmologist, who earned her Doctor of Medicine from UMMC. She also completed her internship in Internal Medicine and residency in Ophthalmology at UMMC.

Dr. Jeffreys said they will welcome Dr. Lee Jones as a full-time Ophthalmologist in July 2020.

“Customer service, convenience, a one-stop shop for all of your eyecare needs,” Dr. Jeffreys said of what makes EyeCare Professionals stand out.

From the initial exam to LASIK and cataract surgeries, all can be handled under one roof at EyeCare Professionals. Glasses and contacts can be ordered there as well.

The practice features more than 10 exams rooms, multiple diagnostic and testing areas, a surgery center and the Eyebar Optical Shop.

EyeCare Professionals carries a variety of eyewear, with frames to fit any budget. They carry brands such as Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Costa and Ray Bans, to name a few.

Dr. Jeffreys said the street-level location gives added convenience as customers have the ability to park just steps from the front door.

For more information about EyeCare Professionals or to schedule an appointment, call 601-366-1085 or visit the website at eyecare4ms.com.