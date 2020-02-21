5 things you didn't know about Mike Burton

1. He has been married for 21 years to his high school sweetheart.

2. He and his wife have four children.

3. He has a culinary arts degree and was a chef in Cape Cod, Massechusetts at a restaurant called Gino’s by the Sea.

4. He has a bachelor’s degree in hotel management.

5. He is a big sports fan, particularly water polo, basketball, swimming, downhill skiing and water skiing.

“You are going on stage.” This reminder is posted above all the doors for staff to read before coming into contact with guests at the Westin in Jackson.

General Manager Mike Burton placed them there, a slight nod at Disney, to remind all members of the staff of his two rules for employment at the Westin Hotel: smile and have fun.

But also, those words resonate with him as someone in the hospitality industry.

“People don’t walk through our front doors wanting to experience someone who isn’t going to brighten their day,” Burton said.

Burton – a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native – earned his associate degree in culinary arts at Grand Rapids Community College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in hotel restaurant management from Florida International University in Miami.

After several years of working in the hospitality industry in hotel management, he was given the opportunity to move to Jackson to help open the Westin downtown. He arrived in January 2017, and the hotel officially opened in August that year.

The 203-room hotel has eight suites, seven junior suites and a presidential suite. There is also just over 12,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Westin also features a full-service spa at Soul Spa and Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro.

“It has an impressive wine list and cocktail list,” he said. “The spa is an urban oasis. They offer everything you would expect from a full-service spa.”

“What’s really neat about our spa is that it was designed specifically for this purpose,” he added.

As for Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro, Burton said it is a gathering space for all.

“We want you to come and have great food, great drinks and great service,” he said. “If we can achieve that, then we’ve done our job.”

From the cuisine to the services offered to the art that adorns the walls, the Westin of Jackson is designed to showcase all things Mississippi.

“Every state has something to hang their hat on, but not a lot of people know about Mississippi,” Burton said. At the Westin, guests get a taste of what makes Mississippi unique.

“We want to represent Jackson and the state of Mississippi, and we want to do it the right way,” he added.

However, Burton said the best part of the business comes down to the people.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team that I have, because they’re the ones that make it all happen,” he said.

There are 130 to 150 people on staff, depending on the season.

“If anyone was to ask, ‘Mike, what’s the most important asset that you have?’ It’s all my team members. I can’t do it without them,” Burton said.