In Her Shoes

Bethany Farr always tries to put her best foot forward in all she does, whether it is during work, time with her family, traveling or volunteering.

Farr has spent much of her life moving around, but she and her family decided to officially put down roots in Jackson nearly four years ago.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas. From there, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend Texas Christian University (TCU).

At TCU, she earned her bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising with a minor in business.

“After college, I moved to Dallas to work at Harrold’s in their corporate office as an assistant buyer,” Farr said. “After that, I took a job with Fossil doing apparel planning in Richardson, Texas.”

When she met her husband, Rob who was born and raised in Jackson, through mutual friends, they initially had a long-distance relationship. For a while, she still lived in Dallas, and he lived in Atlanta, Georgia.

She moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where the couple lived for about 10 years before they decided to settle in Jackson approximately four years ago.

“He grew up in Jackson and had the opportunity to move back here and work at the firm that his grandfather started,” Farr said of her husband, Rob, who works as an architect. “He’s a third-generation architect at CDFL.”

Farr jokes that early on in their relationship – around their third or fourth date to be exact – Rob asked if she would one day be open to moving to Jackson, as it is his hometown. He is a graduate of St. Andrew’s.

“We love it here,” she said.

Now, Farr works as a regional merchandise manager for Camuto Group, a company that manufactures and designs footwear for brands like Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Jessica Simpson and Sole Society.

She manages a team of eight, who go into department stores to do trainings and education on trends and product knowledge.

As for her transition into living in Jackson, Farr describes the entire experience as positive.

“When we officially decided we were going to live here, I was a little nervous,” she said. “The welcome was really positive.”

“Here, we really feel a sense of community,” she said. “In the few years we’ve lived here, I feel like we’ve made more connections than we did the 10 years we were in Atlanta. The people are just amazing here. Really welcoming.”

When she first applied for her current position with Camuto Group, she first thought that it seemed too good to be true, as it would allow her to do something that she loves: travel.

“I manage the southeast, so I cover Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas,” she said. “So, every day you’re either traveling or working from home. Every day is different. It’s really cool to meet new people each day.”

Farr also gets to help out with regional trade shows, such as shoe shows in Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York.

“It’s exciting to be involved with footwear and handbags and jewelry and getting to visit all the department stores,” she said. “It’s also been nice being able to travel.”

Her work travels require her to spend a lot of time in Miami, Charlotte and Birmingham.

“It’s been really good to spend some time in the southeast,” she said.

Working in fashion is something she has wanted to do when she was in high school. In fact, her inspiration came from an unlikely pair: Rachel Green on the television show Friends and her father.

As a junior in college, she studied abroad in Paris where she was able to tour different houses of couture, like Yves Saint Laurent, which sparked her interest even more.

“Rachel was a buyer, and I thought that was really exciting,” she said. “My dad is an accountant, and I have always had a love for numbers. I don’t think that people realize that for buyers and degrees in fashion merchandising, there is a numbers side to it.”

Farr said she has not bought a pair of shoes in years, which she jokes is another perk of the job.

“I just have shoeboxes after shoeboxes after shoeboxes,” she said.

Since she has moved to Jackson, she has looked for ways to immerse herself into the community, including volunteering with the Junior League and at St. Andrew’s. Her son, Robert IV, now attends St. Andrew’s.

“The first time I stepped on the campus, I fell in love,” she said. “The first time I remember touring it, I had tears in my eyes.”

About a month after her son started there, she was sitting in the Atlanta airport when she received a call from Stephanie Tanner at St. Andrew’s asking her to be the promotions chair of Arts on the Green, the school’s annual fundraiser.

“I said yes, and it was such a great decision,” she said.

This year, Farr is chairing the event, alongside her co-chair Mary Clift Abdalla.

“I literally could not lead this event without her by my side,” Farr said of Abdalla.

“We worked on the Arts on the Green committee two years ago and I was thrilled she agreed to co-chair the event with me. Mary Clift is my sounding board and keeps me sane. She has an amazing eye on detail and design. Planning an event is a lot less stressful when you have someone as knowledgeable and compassionate by your side. I could not do this without her guidance and support.”