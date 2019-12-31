JA names new head coach

Lance Pogue will lead the Jackson Raider football team after being named the new head coach.

“We are very excited that Lance will be moving into this role from his previous assignment as defensive coordinator at JA. Lance brings a commitment to excellence and a positive intensity that will be contagious to the players and fans alike,” Head of School Jack Milne Milne said.

Athletic Director David Sykes pointed out Pogue’s past successes, including being the only high school coach in Mississippi who holds a National Championship title and who was the USA Today National Coach of the Year in 2010. “His winning record, philosophy of the game, enthusiastic attitude, and obvious respect from his players made Lance the clear choice,” said Sykes.

“In my three years at JA, I have come to know the quality and dedication of these young men, and I very much look forward to working alongside them to achieve great things and help them be a part of a program they will proudly carry with them throughout their lives,” said Pogue.

He will take over for Head Coach Larry Weems.