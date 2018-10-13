First Presbyterian Day School presents annual fundraiser

First Presbyterian Day School will host its annual fundraiser Holiday Potpourri October 12 in the home of Richard and Charlotte McNeel in the Eastover neighborhood. This 44th annual event will be a day of food, shopping and fellowship from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy the traditional Bountiful Bakery, Garden and Gift Gallery, and silent auction, a Tasting Tea, plus the FPDS Honor Choir and Strings are scheduled to perform. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Catherine Florreich, Richard and Charlotte McNeel, Brian Smith; (seated) McNeel Florreich, Dottie Grubbs, Marley Roberson and Allison Grubbs.