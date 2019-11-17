St. Anthony plans December 7 event

The 12th annual St. Anthony Catholic School’s Starry Night Gala will be held on Saturday, December 7 on the school’s campus in Madison. The Groove Factor of Memphis will provide a night of entertainment as guests enjoy food from award-winning restaurants and the Knights of Columbus, Council 9543. There will also be a raffle and silent and live auctions. Proceeds raised from the event are dedicated to enhancing the educational experience for all St. Anthony students. Planning the evening are (from left, back) Beth Vanderloo, Laura Ring, Donna McCarthy, Shana Robertson, Erin Eatherly, Crystal Klar; and (front) Liza McCarthy, Noah James and Lucy Robertson. For more information or tickets, call the school at 601-607-7054.