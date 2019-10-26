Andrew Sanli recovering at St. Dominic from St. Joe-Pelahatchie game injury

St. Joseph football star Andrew Sanli's right leg tibia snapped Thursday night after taking an illegal hit from behind on a punt return during the Pelahatchie game. Sanli tried to walk off the hit and immediately collapsed. "I could feel the bone move," he later said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Dominic where he received emergency surgery from Dr. Andy Brien, the St. Joseph team doctor from Capitol Ortho. A 15-inch titanium rod was inserted in his tibia bone during a two hour surgery. Recovery will take several months. Doctors are hopeful Sanli will be ready for the baseball season where he is the star catcher of the state championship team.