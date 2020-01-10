Two Northsiders help lead SMU to winning season

With six minutes left on the clock and in front of a crowd of 41,000 people, Russell Roberts kicked what would be the game-winning field goal in Southern Methodist University’s (SMU) win against in-state rival Texas Christian University.

The win marked the first time in eight years that the Mustangs had defeated the Horned Frogs, and was major highlight for SMU, which finished the 2019 football season with a 10-3 record.

Russell, a 2018 Jackson Prep graduate, was assisted in his kick by another local, Warren Scott, who held the ball.

Warren attended Jackson Academy through ninth grade before he left to attend Woodberry Forest High School in Virginia.

The two played tennis together as children at the Country Club of Jackson.

Both Warren and Russell say they were proud to represent the Northside in what was one of SMU’s best seasons in recent history.

Not many people know about SMU,” Warren said. “We’re not SEC, but we play in a good conference and we put out a good product,” Warren said.

Following the loss in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, Warren said he’s anxious to get ready for next season.

“The loss left a bad taste in our mouths. We never lost a game like that before, so it’s kind of frustrating,” he said. “We’re going to keep on improving and if we keep on this path, we’re going to get to the (conference) championship game.”

SMU won eight straight games to start the season, before falling to Memphis in a 54-48 decision. The Mustangs won two of their last three games to notch a 10-2 record and a third-place finish in their division.

For their hard work, the team earned an invite to the Boca Raton Bowl, where they fell to Florida Atlantic 52-28.

“It was disappointing. We all wanted to end the season on a good note. The main thing is we wanted our seniors – the senior class that turned the program around – we wanted to win the game for them,” Russell said. “That would have been huge.”

Russell, a sophomore, transferred to SMU after playing his first season at Middle Tennessee State University.

After sitting out most of the first season due to an injury, he wanted an opportunity to be on a team where he felt he could contribute. As a result, he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I was a freshman walk-on. They don’t get much attention,” he said. “When I came to SMU, I was playing a vital role for the team. It means a lot more.”

Russell attended First Presbyterian Day School and Jackson Prep. He is the son of Northsiders Todd and Robyn Roberts.

He had to sit out his 10th grade season after breaking his femur during two-a-day practices. He didn’t play his junior year for fears of getting hurt but decided to bite the bullet his senior year.

“I wanted to focus on soccer more, because soccer was more my sport. But my senior year, I realized I probably was not going to play soccer in college, so I said, ‘alright, I’ll play football,” Russell recalled.

“They needed someone to kick off, and I thought I’d give it a go.”

The decision was a good one, and Russell became one of the top kickers in the nation, ranking number seven in kicking touchbacks, said Todd Roberts, Russell’s father.

“He kicked off 84 times and had 67 touchbacks,” he said. “Russell wanted to go to Ole Miss, but Ole Miss didn’t call him.”

The Northside teen opted for Middle Tennessee, where he received preferred walk-on status. “At Middle Tennessee, I was on the team but I was hurt most of the season,” he said.

Russell decided he wanted to attend SMU, in part, because his sister Kris went to the Dallas school on a tennis scholarship.

Said Warren, “It’s nice to have someone not from Texas or California, but from my hometown.”

Warren is the son of Jackson residents Margaret and David Scott. His grandfather, Art Doty, was a running back at Ole Miss.

Like Russell, football was not Warren’s first sport. In fact, it was a tennis injury that led Warren to the gridiron.

“I hurt my shoulder in 10th grade, so I learned how to kick a football. I went out for spring practice and started playing my junior year.”

After graduation, Warren chose SMU because his brother went there. Unlike Russell, Warren didn’t have plans to play in college.

“I was going to be a student, but one of the punters quit the team and they (the coaching staff) reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to join,” he said. “I red-shirted my freshman year.”

The economics major went on to earn All-Academic Team honors for the American Athletic Conference and currently maintains a 3.2 grade-point average.

Russell is majoring in business economics and has a 3.1 GPA.