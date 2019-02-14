5 things you didn’t know about MARLANA WALTERS

She loves being active and doesn’t like to sit still.

She collects Herend figurines.

She’s crafty and knows how to sew and knit.

She can use a jackhammer well.

She and her husband plan trips with their twins and plan to take them to every state.

Marlana Walters, owner of the Everyday Gourmet, has her business stocked to meet every culinary need from tailgating to fine dining.

Walters likes to say the Everyday Gourmet has everything, from A to Z.

“From Annieglass to Zwilling, we have everything,” Walters said.

“The products we offer are things you should have to buy only once,” Walters added. “You should be able to hand them down. I’m not a huge fan of replacement things. I think you should invest on the front end, and you’ll have it forever. Like good cast iron.”

The Greenwood native didn’t originally have plans to own her own business.

She moved to the Jackson area after she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and corporate finance with a minor in economics and an MBA from Mississippi State University.

“I love Martha Stewart and what she did, cookbooks and cooking,” Walters said. “I love talking about food and researching. I love doing crafty things and being hands-on. It was an interesting journey.”

After a couple of job changes, Walters found out the Everyday Gourmet was for sale. Within a month, she was closing on the store.

Twelve years later, she is still going strong.

Walters said it is a perfect fit for her, because she is not one to sit still for very long.

The store combines two of her favorite things. She loves the interaction with customers and the culinary side.

“We have everything that you need to prepare a meal, to eat on, to eat with. It’s pretty much a one stop shop for everything culinary,” Walters said.

In one section, the store has coolers and all the necessities for a home bar. In another, customers can find an assortment of fun aprons and cookware.

Brides to be can create a registry as well.

During the holiday season, Walters said the store transforms into a little workshop as the gift basket business takes over.

In addition to their merchandise and bridal registry, the Everyday Gourmet also offers a regular schedule of cooking classes and a gift basket business.

They have children’s and adult cooking classes.

The cooking classes are themed. The class could revolve around soups, comfort food, baking and more.

The classes are planned around the upcoming holidays or events, such as treats specific to Thanksgiving or the Super Bowl.

“Come and play,” Walters said. “It’s a happy, fun place to come shop.”