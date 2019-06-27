5 things you didn’t know about ROSEMARY STOVALL

Gifted with a green thumb, she loves to spend free time working in her garden. Over the years, she has kept a collection of cookbooks and family recipes. She is a cat person and has had her cat, Annie, for 17 years. She calls herself a very hands-on grandmother. Her grandchildren have gone with her to showings and closings. In her spare time, she likes to host her family for meals. Cooking is one of her favorite things to do.

As someone who loves people, being invested in a community and flexibility in her work, Rosemary Stovall has found a way to combine all of these things into her career.

Stovall is a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Gateway Realty. She got her real estate license in 1979.

She was born and raised in Kentucky, but she has lived in Madison since 1990.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” Stovall said of the growth in the city over the years.

Before moving to Madison, she lived in Yazoo City for 20 years.

“We wanted to make a change in schools,” Stovall said of why they decided to move to Madison. “Madison was just beginning to blossom.”

So, Stovall closed her agency in Yazoo City and began working as a real estate agent in Madison.

From 1996 to 2001, she worked for Good Earth Realty. Then started Gateway Real Estate in 2001. About seven years ago, it became Berkshire Hathaway Gateway Realty.

“I like people. I’m a people person. I like the flexibility,” Stovall said of why she loves working in real estate. She previously worked in marketing and public relations for a bank before going into real estate.

“It’s been a wonderful career. I love the different people that I’ve gotten to know through the years,” Stovall said. “I’ve been in this business for almost 40 years. It’s fun. The relationships that I’ve built with people over the years, those friendships are priceless. And my colleagues, we’re like family. Some of us have been working together for 15 years or longer.”

While the work may be similar from day to day, each day brings something new and different. A new challenge or something exciting.

Either way, Stovall said there is never a dull moment.

“It’s been so neat to see this community evolve and grow and to be a part of it. That’s been the fun part about it,” Stovall said.

Thanks to technology, she is able to live and work in Madison, while also conducting business throughout central Mississippi.

“Technology has made it where we don’t stay in our car as much as we used to. By the time they make an appointment to see the home, they have done their research and know that they like it,” she said.

She has maintained a strong business in Yazoo City. Three of her grandchildren live there, so she said she is glad to have any excuse to go back.

“I still have a good base over there,” Stovall said. “Our office is here (in Madison), but I have a great team in Brandon, Clinton, Yazoo City and so on.”

Stovall calls herself a very hands-on real estate agent. She likes to work closely with each of her clients so that they feel comfortable and can trust her.

Currently, she has eight listings. She has had as many as 10 to 15 listings at once.

Over the years she has seen a lot of people move into the area, but also others relocating within communities.

“We do a lot of relocation work for companies, for people who know they will be subject to transfer,” Stovall said.

Since she has been in the business a long time, she has seen many trends come and go.

“The price ranges that are hot and the areas that are hot right now might not be what they were two years ago, and they’re probably going to be different two years from now,” Stovall said.

However, right now she said the market is great for first time homebuyers.

Her main priority is figuring out what neighborhoods and areas fit each person’s lifestyle to find them the perfect home in the right location.