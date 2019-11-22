Arts Festival: Craftsmen’s Guild presents Chimneyville

The 2019 Chimneyville Arts Festival, featuring all original, hand-crafted work by many members of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, is scheduled for December 6, 7 and 8 at the Mississippi Trade Mart. Demonstrations will be presented by craftsmen and artisans along with special programs, and live music is scheduled daily throughout the three-day festival.

Single-day, general admission tickets are $10; a VIP upgrade is available for an additional $10 and includes light snacks and a specialty cocktail, beer or wine. Preparing for the holiday event are (from left, back) Eryn McCarthy, Becky Mercier; (front)

Debby Delashmet, Brian Newman and Rhonda Blasingame.

For more information, call 601-856-7546.