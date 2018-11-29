Ballet Mississippi presents holiday classic

Thu, 11/29/2018 - 3:09pm

Ballet Mississippi will present its annual holiday performance of The Nutcracker December 7, at 7:30 p.m. and December 8 and 9, 3 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall. Guest artists will be USA International Ballet Competition medalists Joseph Phillips and Katherine Barkman. The December 7 performance is “Ballet, Blue Jeans, and Beer” night. Casual attire is welcomed. This “casual night at the ballet” will include a jazz music pre-performance, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. Ticket prices range from $13  - $36 and may be purchased at the door or online at www.balletms.com. For more information call 601-960-1560. Some dancers include (from left, back) Aislynn McCarron, Frances Madden, Victoria Mungan, Kimberly Blount, Isabella Overby; (front) Ellen Morgan, Richard Sumrall and Jordan Ann Winborne. For more information, call 601-960-1560.

