Beth Israel Bazaar postponed

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:49am

Rabbi Joesph Rosen sent out a note saying the upcoming Beth Israel Bazaar has been postponed. Here is a text of that message: 

Friends,

A couple updates:

The 53rd Bazaar has been postponed until further notice. I want to take a moment and thank everyone involved for their hard work.

The 2nd Night Seder on April 9th has been cancelled. We will update you on possible supplementary options for Seder.

Religious, Hebrew School, and Confirmation are being postponed through the end of March. We will reevaluate and update you as we monitor the situation.

 

I would also like to thank those of you who have reached out to me, the staff, and board members with words of encouragement. We know recent developments have been difficult and we are here support you however we can.

Best and thanks,

Rabbi Joseph H. Rosen

