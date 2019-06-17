bishop’s ball

Mon, 06/17/2019 - 5:14pm

Catholic Charities event planned.

Catholic Charities will host its 14th annual Bishop’s Ball fundraiser June 15 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Jackson where the Samaritan Award recipient is Brunini Atorneys at Law. The event will feature dinner along with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased at www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org. Planning the evening are (from left) Julie O’Brien, Laura Walters, Ed Brunini, Steve Carmady and Cindy Jefcoat. For more information, contact  Catholic Charities at 601-326-3758.

