Brace for Flooding

Northeast Jackson should prepare for flooding, following recent changes in forecasts for the Pearl River.

This morning, the National Weather Service in Jackson revised its forecast to say that the Pearl River will crest at 38 feet.

The crest will occur on February 15. The high water means that many parts of the Northside will face flooding.

The record height for the Pearl was 43.3 feet, which occurred in 1979. The river crested at 39 feet in the 1983 flood. Flood stage for the river is 28 feet.

According to city documents, areas expected to take on water include East Northside Drive, St. Andrew’s Drive near the south section of Canton Club Circle, Twin Lakes Circle, Westbrook Road, Wild Valley Drive, Winged Foot Circle and Yucca Drive.

The city is expected to hold a press conference at noon to discuss details further.

Click here to read a full list of areas expected to flood at various river stages: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/street%20flooding.pdf