bruin blues

  • 372 reads
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 12:03pm

St. Joseph drawdown planned February 23

St. Joseph Catholic School’s largest annual fundraiser, Jeans, Jazz and Bruin Blues Drawdown 2019, will be held February 23, at 6:30 p.m. The event  includes a buffet meal, barbecue deck party, live and silent auctions, and a reverse raffle for $10,000 in which the last name called wins the grand prize. For more information visit www.stjoedrawdown.com. Planning the event are (from left) Jamie Morrow, Rachel Rimmer, Kinshasa Watson, Tricia Harris, Ann Beard, Stephanie Davis, Tammiko Harrison, Shari White, Stacey Hall. For more information, visit www.stjoedrawdown.com. or call 601-454-7419.

 

Social

Showering with love and food

We are fortunate to attend a small church with a tight-knit congregation. Our children’s committee hosts a baby shower for each expectant family in our church and invites the entire congregation.

N’siders receive MSU degrees
Honor Roll University of Mississippi chancellor’s List
Football signing
Rotary honored
Spectrum

