Bruin Blues: St. Joseph plans fundraiser January 25

St. Joseph Catholic School will host its annual fundraiser, Jeans Jazz and Bruin Blues, January 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Country Club of Jackson. Also the evening will feature live and silents auctions, Bruin Bucks, Wall of Wine and a $10,000 Draw Down. Planning the party are (from left) Suzanne Westfall, Stacey Hall, Tricia Harris, Angela Mason, Angie Couch, Vicki Runnels, Dawn Clements and Manuella Picarella. To purchase tickets visit www.stjoedrawdown.com and for more information call Tricia Harris 601-898-4803.