Bruin Blues: St. Joseph plans fundraiser January 25

  • 616 reads
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 12:10pm

St. Joseph Catholic School will host its annual fundraiser, Jeans Jazz and Bruin Blues, January 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Country Club of Jackson. Also the evening will feature live and silents auctions, Bruin Bucks, Wall of Wine and a $10,000 Draw Down. Planning the party are (from left) Suzanne Westfall, Stacey Hall, Tricia Harris, Angela Mason, Angie Couch, Vicki Runnels, Dawn Clements and Manuella Picarella. To purchase tickets visit www.stjoedrawdown.com and for more information call Tricia Harris 601-898-4803.

Breaking News

Power lines down on Northeast Drive
Wet soil caused by lots of rain caused a tree to fall across powerlines along Northeast Drive in... READ MORE

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.