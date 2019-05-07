Charlotte Seals Named Superintendent of Madison County Schools

Madison, Miss.: The Madison County Board of Education proudly announces the selection of Mrs. Charlotte Seals as Superintendent of Education.

“Mrs. Seals is an outstanding educator and leader with a proven track-record of moving our schools forward. The Board has full confidence that under her leadership Madison County Schools will continue to be the Mark of Excellence in education for our state. We look forward to working with Mrs. Seals as she leads MCS to even greater heights,” said Board of Education President Wayne Jimenez.

A 30-year veteran with the Madison County School District, Mrs. Seals has served most recently as interim superintendent and assistant superintendent for instructional services. Prior to service at the district level she served as both a teacher and principal. While principal at Madison Station Elementary School, she implemented the award-winning Arts Create Excellence Program. Madison Station became a model school for arts integration in the state and regionally. As assistant superintendent, Mrs. Seals has been instrumental in establishing Madison County Schools as one of the premiere public school districts in the state. When Mrs. Seals is not at work serving one of the 23 schools in Madison County, she is enjoying her favorite pastime: community volunteerism.

A life member of Junior Auxiliary of Madison County, Mrs. Seals is a past president of both the local chapter and the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries. Mrs. Seals is also a former board member and chair of the Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet Company. She has also served on the Mississippi Children’s Museum Board of Directors and on the MCM Partners Board.

Mrs. Seals is currently a Sustaining member of the Junior League of Jackson having served in numerous leadership positions including President in 2015-2016.

Mrs. Seals serves on the Millsaps Principal’s Institute Advisory Board and serves as a mentor for Millsaps Retention Advocate Program, an initiative designed to support minority students at Millsaps.