Colleges extending spring break, going online to stop coronavirus

Colleges and universities across the state are taking several steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, including extending spring break for a week and having classes online.

In fact, all eight public universities and two private colleges on the Northside have announced plans to extend spring break until late March and go to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester. Millsaps College, a private instituation in Jackson, announced its plans early this afternoon. Below is a copy of a letter from President Rob Pearigen.

Dear Millsaps Community,

The college’s executive staff and emergency response teams have been closely monitoring the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation over the last few weeks. Although we are not currently aware of any COVID-19 cases on the Millsaps College campus, the health and safety of the college community is always our first priority.

Due to the March 11, 2020 announcement by the World Health Organization that the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, updated announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the President of the United States and information from medical professionals and state and federal health officials, the following steps are being taken in an attempt to minimize health and safety risks to the Millsaps community.

Effective immediately the college is extending spring break for students by one week – classes are suspended through March 20, 2020. Students are not to return to campus as originally scheduled, nor may they return to campus for any reason without approval from the Division of Student Life. Students with unique circumstances may apply for an exception by completing and submitting the exceptions request form, which may be found here: http://www.millsaps.edu/coronavirus/exceptions.php. Information will be sent soon for students who may need to briefly return to campus to collect personal belongings.

All forms of class instruction will be suspended during the spring break extension. Millsaps faculty will work closely with college colleagues and staff throughout the extended break to formalize and communicate the college’s remote learning capabilities.

Remote classroom instruction will begin Monday, March 23, 2020 and will continue through at least Friday, April 3, 2020.

All athletics activities, including practice and games, are suspended at least through Friday, April 3. The only exceptions to this policy are the Friday, March 13, 2020 and Saturday, March 14, 2020 home baseball games against Berry College and this weekend’s home softball games against Centre College. Only student-athletes and college/other support personnel will be allowed to attend these games in their official capacity.

During this period the college will remain open and faculty and staff should report during regular working hours. Students will stay home at least through Friday, April 3, 2020.

The college is suspending all non-essential college-funded travel, both domestic and international. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis by area vice presidents. Students, faculty and staff are reminded that individuals considering travel in areas designated with a level-three travel restriction by the Center for Disease Control are expected to self-quarantine off-campus for a period of 14 days. At this time, travel in any form is not recommended.

All on-campus meetings, activities or events with more than 50 individuals will be cancelled until further notice.

Finally, all individuals are encouraged to engage in practices to prevent the spread of the illness, many of which are a matter of common sense, including washing your hands often with hot water and soap, avoiding contact with people who are sick and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue. Visit the CDC website for more information.

I appreciate your understanding Millsaps College’s commitment to the health and safety of our community and to these actions deemed necessary and appropriate during this unprecedented time. Updates will be sent to community members on a regular basis and will be posted on the college’s dedicated COVID-19 Update webpage, millsaps.edu/coronavirus, along with other information and resources.

This is a rapidly progressing situation that impacts every human across the globe. I appreciate your understanding as we work together to keep both Millsaps and Mississippi safe.

Sincerely,

Rob Pearigen

President

Millsaps College

Meanwhile, Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett sent out this notice:

Dear University Community,

Following the guidance of recent COVID-19 advisories provided by federal, state, and local healthcare organizations, The University of Southern Mississippi is providing the following updates:

Events:

Events sponsored by USM or hosted in USM facilities, where 50 or more attendees are expected, are canceled.

This guidance is effective from March 12, 2020 to April 30, 2020, at which time event guidelines will be reevaluated.

Spring Break:

Spring Break has been extended through March 27, 2020. Students should read this message from the Vice President for Student Affairs - https://www.usm.edu/provost/extended-spring-break.php - linked on the Provost’s website - https://www.usm.edu/provost/coronavirus.php - for more specific information. (Spring break is slated to begin Monday, March 16.)

Classes will resume the following week on Monday, March 30.

During the extended Spring Break period, the University’s offices and all student services will remain open, including residence halls, dining services, libraries, campus recreation, student health services, student counseling services, and other student services. Hours may be modified slightly during the break, so we encourage you to visit each area’s website for current information.

Supervisors are encouraged to consult with their student employees to discuss work during the extended Spring Break period. Students may not be required to work during this period but are permitted to work if their unit determines that the work is essential for University operations.

Employees remain eligible to use personal leave or comp time in accordance with existing policies. We encourage you to do so as appropriate, in consultation with your supervisor. However, please be reminded that this is a time to think critically about travel and whether that travel is in your best interest considering COVID-19.

Face-to-Face Classes:

Faculty should transition all coursework to be delivered online or through an alternate delivery method. Details are available on the Keep Teaching Site for Faculty.

Students should prepare for coursework being delivered online or through an alternate delivery method, including securing adequate internet access. Resources and guidance are available on the Advisement Center's Website. For students who are on campus and not exhibiting symptoms, libraries and computer labs will remain open.

Competitive Athletic Events:

Policies regarding athletic competitions are being reviewed in conjunction with Conference USA, and an announcement is expected later today.

Individuals who are responsible for existing event plans should consult with their school or unit director if they have questions.

For the most up to date information about COVID-19, you should continue to monitor the University’s official website - https://www.usm.edu/provost/coronavirus.php

Sincerely,

Rodney D. Bennett

President