A conversation with Jody Owens on office of district attorney

Jody Owens was recently sworn in as the new district attorney for Hinds County. Owens comes into an office facing several challenges, including the former district attorney being indicted. Owens said he is committed to addressing all of those challenges. He is a graduate of Jackson State University and Howard University School of Law and is a member of the United States Navy Reserve. He previously was managing attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Mississippi office. Owens recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about his new role and his plans to improve criminal justice in Hinds County.

Why did you run for this office?

“In the last four years, the district attorney’s office has been under pressure, the pressure of my predecessor being arrested three times. That’s one of the things that may not have been realized as to why our office was not at its best. It’s difficult to imagine your leader being sent to jail three times in a four-year span. That did more harm to Hinds County in its desire to be safe and secure than any individual event.”

How do you restore the office’s reputation?

“We had the inauguration, and after that I said we would do our job. We’re not in it for the notoriety. We’re just going to do our jobs. If I walk you around the office, you’ll see people smiling and cleaning things out. We’re supporting each other in ways that will help us be successful. I met with every member of the staff and what I found out was that everybody wants a common goal, structure and mission. We are working with experts from across the country to identify the data in our system to find out what we can do better, how we can better treat our cases. The data doesn’t lie. We are doing our jobs. The public probably won’t see improvement until year two. We didn’t get here overnight, and we’re not going to correct it overnight.”

So, what are your first priorities?

“Number one is we want to prosecute violent crimes. We want people who commit crimes to be held accountable under the eyes of the law, and not waiting for years for their cases to be concluded, or having people see individuals on the streets weeks or months after they know they’ve committed a violent offense. What we’ve identified is a backlog of cases that interfere with our ability to be efficient. Most people agree that violent crimes should be a priority in the county. When an arrest is made and they go to jail, they shouldn’t wait three to six months before their case is presented to the grand jury. It takes us three to six months to go through the process, and that is too long.

“Number two, I want to increase by 300 percent the number of people that are diverted form the criminal justice system to drug, alcohol, and anger and conflict management services for non-violent offenses. It’s the concept of smart justice, when you push a non-violent offender in the system and they don’t get the help they need, they’ll return to the system. Meanwhile, our jail is under a consent decree. For too long our jail has functioned as a prison. The only way the jail cannot be a prison is if the district attorney prosecutes in an effective manner. The way diversion works is that we use the limited resources we have to prosecute those who need to be prosecuted.”

Going back to the indictment process, how long should it take for a case to go from an arrest to the grand jury?

“Ideally from an arrest to a grand jury is 90 days. We’re not there yet. Our biggest complaint from victims is that they don’t know the status of their cases. One of the things I’m proud about is that I have implemented a policy to reach out to all homicide victims within 10 days to explain the indictment process, let them know what we’re doing and let them know if they have a question, they can contact us directly. There’s nothing worse than victims being victimized again by not knowing what’s happening.”

Walk me through the process, from when someone is arrested to the time they’re charged.

“Say there’s a murder and then an arrest. The initial hearing is within 48 hours, and the person is either bonded or held. There’s the investigation going on the whole time – looking at DNA, conducting witness interviews. At some point in time, one month or six months, we’ll get an indictment. Then, our lawyers review the case to make sure it can be presented to the grand jury. It has to have probable cause. The grand jury will do one of two things – issue a true bill or a no bill, which is to not move the case forward. If there is a no bill, the only way we can present it to the grand jury again is if there is new evidence. If there’s a true bill, we move forward with an indictment. If the individual is out on bond, a warrant is issued for their arrest. Then, we put the case on the docket, and that’s where the individual is assigned a public defender or hires a lawyer. That process takes a year. My goal is to streamline the process.

“Part of the problem is that the state crime lab is under-funded. We’re still waiting on the results of some autopsies. We’re trying to get creative with funding so we can pay for outside labs. There are several labs that can give us results relatively quickly. But we are a government entity with limited resources, so we have to think outside the box to have a system that is effective and just.”

You mentioned wanting to divert more non-violent offenders. What percentages of cases that come to your office are non-violent?

“Let’s say a third. There are a lot of non-violent crimes that are misdemeanors. If they come to our office, they are felonies. State statute determines what crimes are violent and non-violent. For non-violent offenders, we have drug court and non-adjudication programs, and we are trying to roll out a veterans’ court to help veterans. Addiction is something that I really want to focus on, because it can lead to other crimes. We have to stop those crimes before they happen. Over the next few months, we’ll be rolling out a list of factors we use to determine whether diversion is the correct course. Those will include employability, education level, what they’re doing with their lives, whether they were molested, whether they were beaten … tons of factors. We will have to educate the public on those things.”

What crimes can be diverted?

“Simple possession, where they have a certain level of narcotics, certain cases of vandalism. One thing we did recently was we reorganized our staff and doubled our diversion staff. One person could not handle load, the capacity was too large.”

How many people do you have on staff?

“A little shy of 30. We need more than we certainly have. We need more lawyers, more investigators, more victim coordinators. I am working with the Hinds County delegation and the state legislature to get more resources. In 2014, the legislature gave out more resources to state district attorneys offices, but not Hinds County. It was an omnibus bill; I can’t speculate why we didn’t get more resources, but we needed them and we need them now.

“We are state attorneys and we are paid by the state, even though I am elected by the county. Because we’re in the capital, we get lots of cases brought to us by state agencies. The attorney general brings cases to our grand juries. The Department of Revenue brings tax cases to us. Any state agency can bring cases to us. What I would like to see us have is a cold case unit, to investigate unsolved murders, a police investigation division and a white collar crime unit, to investigate people stealing from the state.”