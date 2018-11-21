Craftsmen’s Guild to present annual festival

The Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi will present the Chimneyville Crafts Festival, now the Chimneyvillle Arts Festival at the Mississippi Trade Mart. The event will include a limited number of painters and other artists in addition to more than 100 craft artisans who are members of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi. The preview party will be November 29, 6 to 9 p.m. and includes music by Brian Ledford and the Accumulators, Sip ‘N Shop, food, and a chance to meet the artists. The show continues November 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and December 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 601-856-7546 or visit craftsmensguildofms.org. Working on their art are (from left, standing) Lee A. Washington, Robert Pickenpaugh, Sammy Long; (seated) Debby DeLashmet and Moni McKee.