Culinary event

Mississippi Food and Wine Festival

Fondren Renaissance Foundation will present the Mississippi Food and Wine Festival June 13-15. The event will include four Chef Dinners, featuring the state’s top chefs, on Thursday and Friday. The Fifth annual Mississippi Craft Beer Festival will be staged Friday and on Saturday festivities will end with a Grand Tasting. Planning the festival are (from left, back) Derek Emerson, Louis LaRose, Jesse Houston, Rob Armour; (front) Alexandra Ferguson, Jennifer Emerson, Angie Noble and Katy Barrett. For more information visit msfoodandwine.com.