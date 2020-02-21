Curbside pickup, trash bins available for flood victims

The city of Jackson will be providing trash bins and curbside pick up services for victims of the recent Pearl River flooding.

Trash bins will be available for pickup Friday, February 21 and through next week for individuals looking to dispose of items damaged by the flood.

The city will also be providing curbside pickup for residents living along Deer Trail, River Road, Cypress Trail, River Cove, Foxboro Drive, Sedgewick Drive, Canton Club Circle and in the Rolling Woods neighborhood.

Dumpsters will be available for pickup today at the intersections of Canton Club Circle and Sedgwick, and River Road and Deer Trail, according to a city news release. Pickup will be between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Curbside pickup will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until further notice.

For more information, call the city at (601) 960-1193.