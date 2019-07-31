Special gala planned to celebrate orchestra.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary season with a special gala. The MSO started as a community orchestra and has now grown to nearly 100 musicians. On Saturday, September 14 the 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration will be held at the Country Club of Jackson starting at 6 p.m. The evening will include a cocktail buffet, music and auction. Helping to plan the event are (from left, back) Megan West Allen, Frances Croft, Sarah Bentley, Jack Allin, Hailey Allin, Elizabeth Boone and Emily Gordon. (Seated) Shellie Kemp, Adan Almeter and Marta Szlubowska. For more information, call 601-960-1565.