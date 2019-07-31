diamond anniversary

  • 54 reads
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 4:26pm

Special gala planned to celebrate orchestra.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary season with a special gala. The MSO started as a community orchestra and has now grown to nearly 100 musicians. On Saturday, September 14 the 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration will be held at the Country Club of Jackson starting at 6 p.m. The evening will include a cocktail buffet, music and auction. Helping to plan the event are (from left, back)  Megan West Allen, Frances Croft, Sarah Bentley, Jack Allin, Hailey Allin, Elizabeth Boone and Emily Gordon. (Seated) Shellie Kemp, Adan Almeter and Marta Szlubowska. For more information, call 601-960-1565.

Breaking News

Campground becomes home to Goodwin
By NIKKI ROWELL Sun Staff Writer

Obituaries

Patricia Ann Lenon Maury
Patricia Ann Lenon Maury was born and raised in Kosciusko, MS on September 24, 1953 to Charles... READ MORE
Alice G. Staples
William Sherman Sampson Jr.
Ruby Mona Tharpe McLemore
CLAUDE EUGENE McROBERTS, JR.
Martha Camp Edmonds

Social

JA scholastic excellence
At Jackson Academy’s Middle School Awards Day, rising ninth graders (From left back) Cruise Nance, Thomas Antici, Bailey Berry, Jeffery Gao; (From left front) Will Graven, Bennett Weir, Sarah Clay
Earned 600
Mr. and Miss JA
Students shine
Recognized
Cheer at USM

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.