Eastover residents evacuating

  • 2541 reads
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:22pm

Eastover resident Richard Aikin (left) received help from his brother Hank as they moved household possessions out of his home in anticipation of weekend flooding.

Eastover streets were lined with box trucks, trailers and U-Hauls as residents did what they could in the few days left before the Ross Barnett reservoir fills up, forcing officials to release excess water through the spillway into the already inundated Pearl River.

The river is expected to Crest at 38 feet this weekend -- the third highest level ever.

Breaking News

Drawdown planning
New Summit School will host its 20th annual celebration of education with a drawdown fundraiser, “... READ MORE

Obituaries

David Eugene Vinson
David Eugene Vinson, 77 died February 3rd.  Visitation will be at Parkway Funeral  Home on... READ MORE
Hal Johnston
James McKenzie Baird, Jr.
Callie Amanda Ivy Daniels-Bryant
William Arnold (Bill) Pyle
Richard (Dick) Wilcox

Social

Drawdown planning
New Summit School will host its 20th annual celebration of education with a drawdown fundraiser, “Beyond all Limits,” benefitting New Summit School and Spectrum Academy & Clinical Services.
Honor Roll: St. Andrew's Middle and Upper
101 Dalmatians
Kindness awards
Winterfest Court
Fabulous Friends

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.