Eastover residents evacuating

Eastover resident Richard Aikin (left) received help from his brother Hank as they moved household possessions out of his home in anticipation of weekend flooding.

Eastover streets were lined with box trucks, trailers and U-Hauls as residents did what they could in the few days left before the Ross Barnett reservoir fills up, forcing officials to release excess water through the spillway into the already inundated Pearl River.

The river is expected to Crest at 38 feet this weekend -- the third highest level ever.