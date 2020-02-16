Emergency officials responding to flood

Sun, 02/16/2020 - 8:07am

City, county and state officials have been working to help with evacuations and with rescues. 

Yesterday, Hinds County and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks were rescuing individuals from the neighborhood around North Canton Club Road. District One Supervisor Robert Graham, as well as Supervisors Credell Calhoun and David Archie were all on the scene. 

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the department has implemented emergency 12-hour shifts, meaning officers will be working 12-hour shifts to help respond to emergencies. 

The Jackson Police Training Academy, at 3000 St. Charles St., is open as a shelter. Last night, about six individuals had taken shelter there, Davis told the Sun. The facility has space for about 178 people, he said. 

