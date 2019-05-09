Leading Andrew Jackson Council

Andrew Jackson Council, Boy Scouts executive board members include (from left, back) Andy Middleton, council commissioner; Billy Edwards, vice president of development; Vonda G. Reeves, diversity chair and ScoutReach chair; James McCullough,vice president program and legal counsel; Jimmy Young, treasurer; Steve Ray, president; (front) Jay Cooke, outdoor program chairman and executive vice president; Margaret McLarty, vice president administration; Anthony D. Haines, CEO/Scout executive; Steve Zachow, nominating committee chair; Logan Phillips III, vice president finance. The council, with headquarters on Riverside Drive, is divided into five districts covering 22 Mississippi counties serving more than 5,000 youth in the Central/Southwestern Mississippi counties.