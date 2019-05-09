executive board

  • 105 reads
Thu, 05/09/2019 - 2:17pm

Leading Andrew Jackson Council

Andrew Jackson Council, Boy Scouts executive board members include (from left, back) Andy Middleton, council commissioner; Billy Edwards, vice president of development; Vonda G. Reeves, diversity chair and ScoutReach chair;  James McCullough,vice president program and legal counsel;  Jimmy Young, treasurer;  Steve Ray, president; (front) Jay Cooke, outdoor program chairman and executive vice president;  Margaret McLarty, vice president administration;  Anthony D. Haines, CEO/Scout executive;  Steve Zachow, nominating committee chair;  Logan Phillips III, vice president finance. The council, with headquarters on Riverside Drive, is divided into five districts covering 22 Mississippi counties serving more than 5,000 youth in the Central/Southwestern Mississippi counties.

 

Breaking News

Ridgewood Road blocked by tree

All four lanes of Ridgewood Road are blocked, just in time for school to let out.

Social

Charles Fleming

Charles Fleming, Madison Central High School maintenance staff member, was honored as January’s employee of the month.

showtime
100 years old
Basketball awards
Science edibles
Voted beautiful

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.