JA plans community-wide event.

Jackson Academy’s (JA) annual Fall Carnival is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at the school’s main campus. The JA carnival is one of the primary fundraisers for the Jackson Academy Association and is one of the oldest and largest fall festivals in the metro area. This community-wide event features old fashioned carnival games and cool prizes, a costume contest with awards in multiple age groups, jump houses, a bake sale, a teen alley with pizza and a DJ, a pumpkin decorating contest, and much more. Tickets for the event are available at jacksonacademy.org/jaa/ja-carnival/. Counting down the days until the carnival are (from left, back) Shea Hosch, Angie Haraway, Lorraine Boykin, Taylor Beard, Christy Orr; (front) Ela Boykin, Kate Prescott Orr and Mary Laurel Boykin.