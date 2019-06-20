FLASH DASH

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 12:02pm

LeFleur East planning annual fundraiser

Runners and walkers alike will be “lighting up” LeFleur East Friday, June 21 starting at 6 p.m., as part of the 2019 LeFleur East Foundation Flash Dash. The District at Eastover will host the event, which features a 5k run/walk followed by a “Flash Bash,” offering post-run food and beverages, live music from the Northside Downs and the Patrick Harkins Band, gift bags for race winners and LED flashers and games for the kids. For more information or to register, visit lefleureast.org. Preparing for the event are (from left, back) Nicholas Burger, Michael Boerner, Stacey Jordan, Jonathan Ford, Marcus Burger; (front) William and Charlotte Boerner, and Miller Jordan. The LeFleur East Flash Dash is primarily a non-competitive family event.

