Thu, 08/22/2019 - 9:07am

MadCAAP’s fundraiser scheduled October 1.

MadCAAP’s annual fundraiser,  “Food for Thought,” returns to Town of Livingston October 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. This is MadCAAP’s only fundraiser. Food, complimentary wine, beer and specialty drinks will be provided by more than 35 area restaurants. A silent auction will be held in the Chapel at Livingston.  Tickets are $60 per person (adults only, over 21) and may be purchased online at www.madcaap.org. All proceeds assist in funding MadCAAP’s programs that serve its nearly 2,500 impoverished client families living in Madison County.  For more information, call Judy Miller, 601-407-1404. Planning the event are (from left) Scott Koestler, MadCAAP Executive Director  Karen Robison, Brittany Moses,  Patrick Molpus, and MadCAAP Education Director Deborah Edmonson.

