girl scouts event

Women of Distinction scheduled

For the 15th year, Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi has assembled a group of women to represent them at the annual Women of Distinction event. These leaders, through their commitment to the community in which they live and work, serve as role models for Girl Scouts. They include La’Verne Edney, Pelicia Hall, Jamie Planck Martin, Deanne Mosley, Sarah Bailey Thomas, and Dr. Rhea Williams-Bishop. The Women of Distinction event will be held at the Westin Hotel September 3. A reception featuring a silent auction and live music by Kerry Thomas begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the program start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $125 per person, with a Friend of the Girl Scouts sponsorship available for $500 for a pair. For more information, call Mary Brinson, 601-326-5662. Helping to plan the event are (from left) Q'Essence Walker, Pam Britt, Becky Traweek, Merry Clare Wardlaw, Necole Johnson, Kyna McCalpin, and Sarah Edward.