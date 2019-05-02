Graduations

Northside students prepare to say goodbye to high school with commencement services scheduled

Students have been fitted for the gowns and mortarboards – now they’re just counting down the days until graduation.

It’s May, and that means high school awards days and commencement exercises are right around the corner.

Between May 17 and May 28, approximately 1,700 seniors will be picking up their diplomas, attending graduation parties and celebrating a major achievement in their lives.

As of last week, the majority of schools had still not announced their valedictorian and salutatorian, with most opting to announce the honorees during class day programs or after final tests.

The first ceremonies this year are on Friday, May 17, when Jackson Academy (JA), Madison Ridgeland Academy (MRA) and New Summit School hold commencement exercises.

JA’s 106 seniors are expected to participate in a ceremony at Christ United Methodist Church. The program starts at 7 p.m. Valedictorian is Erin Hederman and salutatorian is Camille Couey.

The school has held a number of activities this spring to honor their graduating class. On April 23, seniors enjoyed an “almost alumni” lunch in the Performing Arts Center. On April 25, students participated in the Upper School Awards Day, as well as a senior picnic and field day. Senior week was April 29 to May 2.

Seventy-one seniors are expected to receive diplomas at MRA’s commencement, which is slated for 7 p.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church. Valedictorian and salutatorian will not be named until graduation.

Class day is Tuesday, May 7, at 8:15 a.m.

Also on May 17, New Summit will say goodbye to its senior class. Fifteen seniors will be honored as part the school’s annual commencement program, which will be at 7 p.m. at the New Summit gymnasium. A reception will follow.

Two schools, Germantown and Madison Central high schools, will hold ceremonies on May 18.

Madison Central’s 415 seniors are on tap to graduate as part of the Northside’s largest graduating class. Ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m., at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson.

The school’s class day program is slated for May 3, at 9 a.m.

Valedictorian and salutatorian won’t be named until the Tuesday or Wednesday of graduation week, once final grades have been tabulated.

Germantown’s graduation exercises will also be at the coliseum, but at 4 p.m. Two-hundred seventy-one students are expected to graduate this year, the school’s largest class to date.

Like Madison Central, valedictorian and salutatorian honorees won’t be named until after final exams. Class day for the school is Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Up next are Ridgeland High School and the Education Center School, both of which have graduations slated for Tuesday, May 21.

Ridgeland’s ceremonies will be at 7 p.m., at Broadmoor Baptist Church, with 224 expected to graduate. Valedictorian and salutatorian will be named on May 7, at the school’s senior class day.

The Education Center’s program is slated for 2 p.m. at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. No further details were available.

St. Joseph Catholic School’s commencement exercises are slated for Wednesday, May 22, at Thalia Mara Hall. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Sixty-six seniors will graduate.

High school awards day is slated for May 17; valedictorian and salutatorian will be named following final exams.

One-hundred fifty-eight seniors are expected to participate in Jackson Preparatory School’s graduation exercises, which are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at Thalia Mara Hall. The program is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Valedictorian and salutatorian will be named on May 10, at the school’s annual class day.

The following day, on Friday, May 24, 90 students are slated to receive diplomas from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. The program is slated for 9 a.m., at Lake Sherwood Wise on the school’s Ridgeland campus.

The Upper School’s honors day is Thursday, May 9.

The school does not have a valedictorian and salutatorian but recognizes top students for grades, service and leadership. The Trustees’ Medal for Academic Achievement is awarded for top grades. That award, along with the Saints Medal for Unselfish Service and the Adele Franks Medal for Leadership will all be announced at honors day.

The final ceremony this year will be for seniors at Murrah High School. Two-hundred ninety-four students will participate in the commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 28. The program will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Graduation practice is that same day, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Information from New Summit School was not available at press time.