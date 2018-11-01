Greta Mack Harris seeks Sub-District One Hinds County judge position

Assistant Hinds County District Attorney Greta Mack Harris is a candidate for Hinds County Sub-District 1 Judge. Prior to coming to the office of the district attorney, she was a special assistant attorney general working in various youth courts across the state.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes,” she says. “My grandma used to say, ‘it’s poor wind that never changes.’ ”

In the last 21 years, Harris has been in private practice, a community prosecutor for the city of Jackson, an assistant public defender for the city of Jackson and worked part time as a public defender in various surrounding counties.

She has a proven record of discipline, leadership and service.

Harris attended Tougaloo College and was a graduate of Mississippi College School of Law.

She is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association, the McLeod Neighborhood Association and New Hope Baptist Church where she is also a Sunday School teacher.

Harris is also a member of the Jackson Public Schools PTA, A Women for Progress, AWANA - Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed, the Mississippi Prosecutors Association, Metro Black Women Lawyers, and Mississippi Women Lawyers.

Election day is Tuesday, November 6.