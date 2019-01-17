Heart association plans annual gala

The 2019 Metro Jackson Heart Ball will be held Friday, January 25, at the Country Club of Jackson. This philanthropic event is the American Heart Association’s largest fundraiser in the state, and features live and silent auctions, a formal dinner, and entertainment. The featured painting, “Agri Building - Walker Hound” by Bill Dunlap, will be available for purchase during the live auction. Members of the 2019 Metro Jackson Heart Ball Executive Leadership Committee are (from left, back) Barney Daly, Heart Ball Director Jordan Walker, Event Chair John Howie; (front) Hank Holman, Gabe Baldwin, Tommy Stansell, and Ben Aldridge. For more information call 601-321-1200.