ho ho ho Merry Christmas

Masa Liles at Highland Village continued the tradition of inviting the children of the Northside Sun staff for a private meeting with Santa. The visit has become a special event for the Sun family and is Santa’s way of thanking us for publishing his letters, which appear in this week’s edition. Santa says it’s great for him because while he’s catching up on the latest news from the Northside he gets to read some letters. Enjoying the visit were ( from left, back) Roger Stribling, Camden and Cole Killingsworth, Jackson Ross, Bekah Woodruff, Bennett Stribling; (front) Nate Woodruff, Elizabeth Sweat, Celia Stribling, Tatum and Tinsley McCain and Stella Sims who brought Sugar and Garth.