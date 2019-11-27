Holiday Classic: Mississippi Metro Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Wed, 11/27/2019 - 5:09pm

The Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet, under the artistic direction of Jennifer Beasley, will present its annual production of  The Nutcracker on December 14-15 at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. The holiday classic features more than 140 local dancers and internationally-known guest artists. Some of the dancers include (from left, back) Adam Maatallah, Erin Lochmann, Ella Ruhl, Annalee LeDuff, Kristin Miller, Madeline Page, Sydney Sanders; (third row) Brelyn Binkley, Mae Correro, Abby McCaughan, Brooke Carter, Emily Garner: (second row)

Sophia Huang, Grace Gardner, Abigail Stringer, Emma Raush, Allie Raush, Candy Mak; and (front) Bella Bach, Jo Lin and Rebecca Trowbridge. For more information, call 601-853-4508.

