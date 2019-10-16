First Presbyterian Day School presents annual tradition.

First Presbyterian Day School will celebrate the 45th year of Holiday Potpourri at the home of Laura and Tommy Stansell, 2734 Quail Run, on Friday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include Bountiful Bakery, Garden and Gift Gallery, a silent auction, home tours, along with Tasting Tea from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooking demonstrations will be led by Chefs Alex Eaton and Derek Emerson starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or by calling 601-355-1731. Getting ready for the day are (from left, back) Houston and Sarah Ezell, Caroline Hogan, Allison Grubbs, Lori Smith, Amy Walker, Brian Smith; and (front) Tommy, Emery, CeCe, Mollie and Laura Stansell.