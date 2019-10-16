Holiday Potpourri

  • 127 reads
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 5:04pm

First Presbyterian Day School presents annual tradition.

First Presbyterian Day School will celebrate the 45th year of Holiday Potpourri at the home of Laura and Tommy Stansell, 2734 Quail Run, on Friday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.  The day will include Bountiful Bakery, Garden and Gift Gallery, a silent auction, home tours, along with Tasting Tea from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooking demonstrations will be led by Chefs Alex Eaton and Derek Emerson starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or by calling 601-355-1731. Getting ready for the day are (from left, back) Houston and Sarah Ezell, Caroline Hogan, Allison Grubbs, Lori Smith, Amy Walker, Brian Smith; and (front) Tommy, Emery, CeCe, Mollie and Laura Stansell.

Breaking News

More filings in Siemens case
Additional filings were submitted to the Hinds County Circuit Court today in Jackson’s $225... READ MORE

Obituaries

Mary Margaret Bond Perry
Mrs. Mary Margaret Bond Perry, 87 of Farmerville, LA, passed away on October 10, 2019.  She was... READ MORE
Jay A. Travis III
William (Billy) Neville, III.
Glenda Gay Eaton
Fletcher Leo Callaway
Henrietta Minor Burnham

Social

World Peace
The Montessori Academy of Jackson recently celebrated World Peace Day.  Participating were (from left) Lincoln Songcharoen, John Hudson Abel, Jake Aldy, Emmerson Laschanzky, Blue Harper Mitchel, R
Students of the month
Celebrate school
Saints team
Carnival plans
Broadway camp

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.