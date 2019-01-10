hope gala

  • 371 reads
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 2:12pm

Keys to a Cure planned by JDRF

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Mississippi Chapter will present its Hope Gala, Keys to a Cure and The After-Party January 19, 6 p.m. at The Westin. The event includes a cocktail reception, multi-course seated dinner, silent and live auctions, followed by The After-Party where guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, late night bites, dueling pianos and more. All funds raised go directly to research for Type 1 Diabetes. For more information visit  https://jdrf-mississippi.ejoinme-.org/2019hopegala or call (601) 981-1184. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Kathryn Etre, Brenda Darby, Jordan Bryan, Bethany Farr, Inglish DeVoss, Mallie Earl, Betsy Ditto; (seated) Shelley Carter, Malinda Warren.

 

Obituaries

Jane Cook Wood

Jane Randolph Cook Wood died January 6,.  She was born in Jackson... READ MORE

Geraldine Nalty Wilson
John David Sistrunk Jr.
Frank Henry Hagaman Jr.
Kathryn Yerger Becker
William Pettit Jr.

Social

Gravity jousting

Middle school students at Jackson Academy (from left) Blair Wilson, Landry Lester, Anna Margaret Hooker, Virginia Browning, and Mary Grace Seago participated in friendly competition to determine w

Athletes
Recognized
Boys cross country
Samaritan’s purse
Decorate tree

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.