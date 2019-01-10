Keys to a Cure planned by JDRF

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Mississippi Chapter will present its Hope Gala, Keys to a Cure and The After-Party January 19, 6 p.m. at The Westin. The event includes a cocktail reception, multi-course seated dinner, silent and live auctions, followed by The After-Party where guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, late night bites, dueling pianos and more. All funds raised go directly to research for Type 1 Diabetes. For more information visit https://jdrf-mississippi.ejoinme-.org/2019hopegala or call (601) 981-1184. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Kathryn Etre, Brenda Darby, Jordan Bryan, Bethany Farr, Inglish DeVoss, Mallie Earl, Betsy Ditto; (seated) Shelley Carter, Malinda Warren.