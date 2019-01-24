JA to host area show choirs. Jackson Academy will host its 7th annual Show Choir Invitational Friday, February 1 beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 beginning at 10 a.m. Local schools will perform including Jackson Prep and Madison Central. The invitational will also feature Jackson Academy’s show choirs in exhibition performances. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 on Friday, $15 on Saturday, or $20 for both days. Getting ready for the event are (from left, standing) Coleman Chustz, Lucy Clement, Jalia Coins, Performing Arts Assistant Nancy Cheney, Director of Choral Music Amy Whittenton; (seated) Elliott Butler and Performing Arts Accompanist Megan Rowan. For more information visit jacksonacademy.org