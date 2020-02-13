JA baseball first home games to be relocated due to flooding

Jackson Academy’s (JA) home openers will be played this year at Trustmark Park.

The games have been moved to the Pearl facility due to flooding from the Pearl River.

Raider Park, which is located behind the school off Sheffield Drive, was flooding on February 13, as the river was rising. Water had already inundated much of the baseball field, save for the area around home plate.

The games are slated for Friday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 18. Games are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to a JA press release.

As part of the opening night, admission will be free on February 14. Concession stands will not be open for those games.

Meanwhile, the Pearl River continues rise. The river is slated to crest at 38 feet on Saturday, February 14.

At 38 feet, JA officials do not expect the school buildings to take on water. The school, which is located at the corner of Ridgewood Road and Sheffield, did not take on water in 1983, when the river crested at 39 feet.

However, more rain is slated for next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Classes were still slated for Friday, but students would not be able to park their vehicles at Raider Park.

“We are monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as necessary,” Patti Wade, JA director of marketing and communications, said.