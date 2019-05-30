Jackson airport now features dedicated precheck line

Northsiders planning to travel this summer can now take advantage of a dedicated TSA Precheck line at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

But to sign up for the privilege, they still have to apply at an office more than 40 miles away in Vicksburg.

A lack of demand and a lack of space are reasons why a TSA Precheck application office likely won’t be set up at Jackson-Evers.

Precheck is an expedited screening process that allows passengers to skip most of the traditional TSA screening required before boarding flights.

Meanwhile, officials at Jackson-Evers say they’d be interested in hosting “pop-up events” at the airport, or individual days where contractors would take precheck applications at Jackson-Evers.

“We would ask to be a mobile site. It aligns with our vision to be the airport of choice for our passengers,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore, manager of public relations and customer service with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA).

The airport has also moved forward to better serve individuals who have signed up for the precheck program. Around the start of the year, Jackson-Evers began offering a dedicated line to screen precheck passengers.

“All of their belongings can remain in their bag, unless it’s a metal object,” she said. “If they have metal in their bodies, they’ll have to go through the body scanner.”

Precheck members also don’t have to remove their shoes, belts or light jackets during pre-flight screenings. However, passengers are still subject to random searches by TSA agents, according to Loungebuddy.com.

The service is available in more than 160 airports across the United States.

While JMAA has made progress on that front, it’s unlikely a permanent precheck application office will be set up there.

Precheck locations are determined by third-party contractors and are based on things like demand and accommodations.

“One requirement is space and that is limited at (Jackson-Evers),” TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said.

Further qualifications were not found on the TSA’s website, nor were they provided by Koshetz.

Those wishing to participate must fill out a form and book an appointment to have their fingerprints processed and their identifications verified.

Application costs range in price from $85 to $100, according to a Google search.

Nationally, the application process is handled by Idemia, a third-party contractor headquartered in Paris, France.

Locally, Idemia sublets the work to Baker Investigative and Security, which has offices in Vicksburg. Appointments must be scheduled online, and phone calls are not accepted.

The Sun attempted to reach out to Baker via phone, but the call was not taken.

“The enrollment contractors typically don’t have phones that they answer. All appointments have to made online after selecting the location for your appointment,” Koshetz said.