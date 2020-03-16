Jackson city hall, most offices to close to public until March 31

Effective immediately, most city of Jackson offices will be closed to the public, and non-essential employees will be working remotely.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed three emergency orders today and announced plans to temporarily close City Hall and most other city offices in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closures are expected to last until March 31, Communications Director Candice Cole said.

Police, fire, communications officials, water/sewer administration officials and payroll officials will still be working from offices.

The Water and Sewer Billing Administration office, located at the old Metrocenter Mall in West Jackson, also will remain open.

Offices to close include city hall and the Warren Hood building, the Jackson Convention Complex and Richard Porter Building.

"All city-owned and leased and non-essential buildings are closed," Cole said.

Cole was not sure how many employees were affected by the decision.

She was still determining whether library branches owned by the city, as well as police precincts, were also to be closed.

Residents can still call 911 for emergencies and the water billing office for water-related concerns.

For other non-emergency concerns, the city is asking residents to wait until offices reopen to report them.

