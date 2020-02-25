Jackson fire inspector says Welty should close

An inspector from the Jackson Fire Marshal's office says if it was up to him, he would close the Welty Library.

Inspector Elliot Holmes spoke to the library board of trustees today, at the board’s regular monthly meeting.

He said cited the significant water damage that has occurred in the building in recent months. Problems were discovered during Welty's regular inspection.

A copy of Holmes' report had not been provided to the board.

“We know the power of water. When it comes to leaks, it can hit any circuit and the worst can happen,” he said. “If this was any other location, my recommendation would be that non one be in this building because of this fact.”

Holmes said he would bring up the matter with his supervisor, and then would report the findings to the city.

He said he did not have authority to close the building himself.

Library Executive Director Patty Furr told the board problems at the Jackson-Hinds Library System’s flagship building have gotten worse in recent months as a result of recent heavy rains.

She provided board members with a handout outlining problems.

Among problems, leaks have been reported in the stairs to the branch's mezzanine level, near the sides of the freight elevator shaft and at a window in the children's area. That leak began recently and has already damaged the tile ceiling, she noted in her report to the board.

During the Sun's recent visit, several tiles had come down in the Ellen Douglas meeting room, with a large plastic tarp being put in their place. The stairwell leading to the second floor was also blocked off with yellow caution tape.

(Shown: tarp in Ellen Douglas Room)

Safety concerns noted by the Holmes included the fact that the stairwells were taped off due to water problems.

“The library doesn’t have a lot of code violations but has so much water. Think about the exits being taped up,” he said. “That’s not a good thing either.

“When you can’t make an exit, bad things happen.”

Board member Ricky Nations asked Holmes what grade he would give the building, if he were giving it a letter grade. Holmes responded that he would give the facility an F.

Another board member, Imelda Brown, chimed in, saying “I would too, and I’m a former educator.”

Welty is owned by the city of Jackson. The city is responsible for the building’s maintenance. Director of Communications Candice Cole hadn't heard about the report but said she would look into it.

News comes months after the Sun reported the library’s use had dwindled significantly in recent years, and more than two years after the branch was temporarily closed by the state fire marshal for numerous safety violations.

Following the state’s temporary closure, the branch was reopened, but patron access was limited to the first floor. Additionally, hours at the branch were scaled back due to state mandates. Both of those factors likely have contributed to the branch’s decline in use.

A copy of Furr’s presentation can be found by clicking on this link:

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Library%20condition%20p...