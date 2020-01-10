Jackson Mayor Issues Emergency Proclamation

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba issued an emergency proclamation today warning that "severe storms are likely for the City of Jackson, bringing widespread damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, tornadoes, some of which could be strong, and hail" and flooding beginning Friday, January 10, and continuing through Saturday.

Click here to read the emergency proclamation:

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/EMERGENCY%20PROCLAMATIO...